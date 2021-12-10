WBU recognized for life-saving actions

WALNUT RIDGE — The Williams Baptist University Board of Trustees recognized WBU student Bailee Haskins during its Dec. 3 meeting for her life-saving actions following a recent accident.
Haskins, a WBU senior from Walnut Ridge, was with friends in rural Lawrence County when a woman rushed up to them saying her husband had been injured and trapped nearby in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
According to a press release from WBU, Haskins and her friends reached the scene before emergency personnel could arrive and found the man pinned in the wreckage, bleeding profusely from a badly injured arm.
Realizing the need to stem the blood loss, she called her father, Alan Haskins, who currently heads the Fire Training Center at Black River Technical College and was formerly a Walnut Ridge fire chief, to find out how to apply a tourniquet.
Following instructions over the phone, she fashioned a tourniquet from the ATV’s window seal and a stick and applied it successfully.
Emergency personnel at the scene credited her quick action with likely saving the man’s life.
At the board meeting, WBU President Dr. Stan Norman read a statement on the incident and presented Haskins with a certificate and a gift of appreciation from the university.
The board responded with a standing ovation.
