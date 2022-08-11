WBU’s Startup Chapel selected for Mabee Challenge Grant

The historic Startup Chapel at Williams Baptist University is one of two original military buildings remaining on campus, a part of the Walnut Ridge Army Flying School purchased by the university after World War II. WBU plans to use funds from a $200,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation to help fund substantial upgrades to the building’s interior and construction of a new addition at the rear of the structure.

 Courtesy of WBU

WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University recently announced that the historic Startup Chapel on the WBU campus is one step closer to a major renovation, thanks to a $200,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation. WBU plans to use the funds to substantially upgrade the interior of the chapel and construct a new addition at the rear of the structure.

The Mabee Foundation, headquartered in Midland, Texas, recently notified WBU that it had been selected for the challenge grant. The Startup Chapel project is expected to cost $1 million to complete, and the challenge grant is conditional upon Williams raising the additional $260,000 it needs to fully fund the project.