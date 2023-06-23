WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University student Caleb Anderson, a liberal arts major from Batesville, will host a book signing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Independence County Library, 267 E Main St. in Batesville.
The event will feature a discussion of Anderson’s book, “Just Go For It: Choosing Faith When Fear Begins to Overwhelm Your Life.”
In the book, Anderson examines the challenges faced during the 2020 pandemic, exploring the power of faith as a tool to rise above fear, doubt, and insecurity.
Drawing upon personal experiences and biblical teachings, he provides practical guidance for choosing faith daily.
The library will provide reserved seating for WBU alumni, their families, and friends of the university.
Anderson is the son of Chris Anderson and Kristi Wiles.
