JONESBORO — The 2022 Black History Month observance at Arkansas State University will get underway Tuesday with a slate of educational opportunities on the schedule, which has been announced by the A-State Multicultural Center, part of the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.
“We are excited to celebrate Black History Month this year around the central theme ‘We Strive, We Thrive,’ focusing on Black families’ health and wellness,” stated Nora Bouzihay, assistant director of the Multicultural Center.
“Several of the Multicultural Center’s events this year bring attention to health and wellness within the Black community.”
Events will kick off at 11 a.m Tuesday in the center court area on the first floor of the Carl R. Reng Student Union and wrap up Feb. 26 with the Evolve Fashion Show and Talent Showcase.
Events scheduled on campus include:
Panel discussion on Black families and mental health, 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Centennial Hall of the Student Union.
Screening of “Sankofa,” an Ethiopian-produced film from 1993 about the Atlantic slave trade, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10, Multicultural Center of the Union.
Black Student Association “Staff Appreciation Mixer” to recognize minority staff on campus and create an opportunity for staff and students to mingle and network, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21, Multicultural Center of the Union.
Black History Month lecture by clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Griffen, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Centennial Hall of the Union.
Living Legends reception highlighting former students, staff, faculty and others with connections to the A-State community, beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 26, auditorium of the Student Union.
Evolve Fashion Show and Talent Showcase highlighting Black American culture throughout the ages, through art, music and dance. The theme will be love throughout the decades, 6-11 p.m. Feb. 26, Centennial Hall of the Union.
Student organization-sponsored events scheduled are:
Kappa Alpha Psi’s Pretty Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, first floor of Student Union;
Kappa Alpha Psi and Delta Sigma Theta couples games social media contest, Jan. 31- Feb. 2, followed by the games at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 11, Student Union auditorium;
NAACP sponsored No Cap discussion of social injustice, 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 8, Mockingbird Room of the Union;
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity sponsored Ice Cold Connections speed dating event, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14, Mockingbird Room;
Omega Psi Phi’s Roots of Our Qulture, 7:11 p.m. Feb. 17, Mockingbird Room;
Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Soul Food Sunday, 1 p.m., Feb. 20, at the Pavilion;
BSA Black Excellence Showcase, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22, Student Union auditorium;
Phi Beta Sigma poetry slam, Poetic Justice, 6:14 p.m., Feb. 23, Student Union auditorium;
BSA party, 10 p.m. Feb. 25, ASU Pavilion.
For more details, visit astate.edu/bhm, or contact Multicultural Affairs, Room 3003 of the Reng Student Union, 870-680-4052 or astatemc@astate.edu.
