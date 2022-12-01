Weather changes up Brookland Christmas parade
Because of the forecast of inclement weather, the City of Brookland has rescheduled its 21st annual Christmas parade for 2 p.m. Saturday. There is no registration or entry fee and first, second and third place plaques will be awarded for floats, horses, motorcycles and ATVs, antique vehicles, antique tractors and other/miscellaneous. Judging will start promptly at 1 p.m.
Because of a school scheduling conflict, the lineup and staging area will be moved to the Brookland elementary, pre-k and middle school parking lots. The parade will start at North Hickory Street, near the water tower and turn left onto West School Street. The remainder of the parade route will be the same as in years past.
For more information or questions concerning the parade, please contact City Hall at 935-0538.
Lyon College holiday event moves indoors
Because of a forecast of chilly weather, Lyon College’s “A Jolly Good Time” celebration today has been moved inside the Edwards Commons student center on East College Avenue on the Lyon College campus in Batesville.
The free event, from 4:30-7 p.m., is open to the public and will include children’s activities, music, food and a visit from Santa.
A holiday concert will follow at 7 p.m. in Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel and a campus tree-lighting ceremony and reception will follow the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.