Weather changes up Brookland Christmas parade

Because of the forecast of inclement weather, the City of Brookland has rescheduled its 21st annual Christmas parade for 2 p.m. Saturday. There is no registration or entry fee and first, second and third place plaques will be awarded for floats, horses, motorcycles and ATVs, antique vehicles, antique tractors and other/miscellaneous. Judging will start promptly at 1 p.m.