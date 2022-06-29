FAYETTEVILLE — Aging farm families face the prospect of making a difficult decision between buying long-term care insurance and keeping farm assets.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average age for all farmers is 57.5 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the average life expectancy in the United States at 77 years. That likely means long-term care won’t be an option for many – it’ll be a necessity.
For a July 20 webinar, attorney Robert Moore of The Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program will talk about tactics to help farmers deal with long-term care costs.
“Two-thirds of people 65 and older will need long-term care of some kind,” Moore said in a press release.
“Nursing home costs are now $100,000 a year,” he said. “There are many farms that just don’t have the financial ability to take on that kind of expense.
“If there’s no income or savings available, then farm assets will have to be sold,” Moore added.
Moore will be discussing strategies for those in agriculture to manage the risks involved in long-term care costs during a free webinar hosted by the National Agricultural Law Center at 11 a.m. July 20.
To register for the event go to bit.ly/3OORD7b.
“With our longer lifespans, managing long-term care is something that’s an issue for agriculture and beyond,” Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center said in the release.
“With Robert’s focus on farm succession planning, business entities and taxation, we know he will bring practical and proven tactics to help those in agriculture keep the outlook bright for the future.”
