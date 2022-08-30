HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, has announced a full schedule of activities for the Labor Day weekend.
Events kick off with an Owl Prowl from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. Friday. Visitors can meet with a park interpreter at the visitor center to find out more about the owls that live at the park. After the presentation, there will be a short walk into the woods to call owls and see if any will answer. Participants should bring a flashlight.
On Saturday, there will be a display and information about mammal furs from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the playground. A park interpreter will talk about the mammals of Arkansas and the roles they play in nature.
Meet a Snake will follow from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the visitor center. Participants will learn more about the everyday lives of snakes in Arkansas and get a chance to meet some live ones.
The evening will close with a sunset kayak tour from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Participants will leave from the boat dock. There is limited space available, so reservations are required and can be made at the Visitor Center. Fees are $15 for adults or $10 for children ages 10-12. Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle a boat solo.
Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. No previous paddling experience is necessary. The guide will demonstrate the basics of kayaking and answer nature questions along the way. Everyone should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
Sunday’s events will begin with a guided nature hike from 9 to 9:45 a.m. along the half-mile Palewood Trail. Hikers will begin at the visitor center.
From 2 to 2:45 p.m., visitors can gather at the visitor center picnic table to learn some basic survival skills while making their own survival key chain. There is a $2 fee per keychain.
A nature touch table will be set up in the visitor center from 3:30-4 p.m. A park interpreter will talk about various nature items and answer nature questions.
