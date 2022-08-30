HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, has announced a full schedule of activities for the Labor Day weekend.

Events kick off with an Owl Prowl from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. Friday. Visitors can meet with a park interpreter at the visitor center to find out more about the owls that live at the park. After the presentation, there will be a short walk into the woods to call owls and see if any will answer. Participants should bring a flashlight.