JONESBORO — Junior cadets Maj. Jessica Gilbert and Capt. Avery Hausman-Taku, both members of the Westside High School Air Force Junior ROTC, have been selected for scholarships to attend the AFJROTC Flight Academy this summer.
Gilbert will attend training at a flight school in Arizona and Hausman-Taku will attend a flight school in Florida.
The scholarships pay all expenses for the eight weeks of flight training and are valued at over $25,000. Cadets who complete the training will earn a private pilot license.
The selection process is highly competitive and takes into consideration a cadet’s GPA, physical fitness and performance on an Aviation Qualification Test. Gilbert and Hausman-Taku were part of a group of only 200 selected from AFJROTC units worldwide.
Major Scott Norman, the senior aerospace science instructor at Westside High School said in the announcement that there were over 2,000 applicants worldwide, that these cadets were two of only five selected from the state of Arkansas, and that Westside High School/AFJROTC was the only unit in the state to have multiple cadets selected.
