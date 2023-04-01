Westside High School presents first alumni production

Josh Parks (seated) and Aaron Hall rehearse a scene from the upcoming alumni production of “Dearly Departed.” The play, with a cast of both current and former Westside students, will be staged at 7 p.m. April 8 in the WHS Fine Art Center. Tickets are $3 and $5 and will be available at the door.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The play “Dearly Departed” will be performed at 7 p.m., April 8, as the first alumni show ever staged at Westside High School, 1630 Arkansas 91 West.

Both students and alumni of Westside will be included in the cast of this comedy which takes place, as a synopsis of the production states, in the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt.