Westside High School presents first alumni production

JONESBORO — The play “Dearly Departed” will be performed at 7 p.m., April 8, as the first alumni show ever staged at Westside High School, 1630 Arkansas 91 West.
Both students and alumni of Westside will be included in the cast of this comedy which takes place, as a synopsis of the production states, in the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt.
“The beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion.
“Firstborn Ray-Bud drinks himself silly as the funeral bills mount; Junior, the younger son, is juggling financial ruin, a pack of no-neck monster kids, and a wife who suspects him of infidelity in the family car; their spinster sister, Delightful, copes with death as she does life, by devouring junk food; and all the neighbors add more than two cents.”
Cast members include David Miller as Bud; Marie Barnes as Raynelle, Brittany MacNamee as Marguerite, Nathan Bennett as Royce, Jessica Kelly as Lucillle, Josh Parks as Ray-Bud, Katie Smith as Suzanne, Aaron Hall as Junior, David Miller as the Rev. Hooker, Erika Johnson as Delightful and Nadine, Ashley Pickering as Veda, Terry Pickering as Norval, Randy Johnson as Clyde and Sydney Pickering as Juanita.
Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults and will be sold at the door on the evening of the show at the WHS Fine Art Center.
