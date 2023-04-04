JONESBORO — The 2023 Westside High School Miss Warrior Pageant was held March 11 in the Westside High School Fine Arts Center. The Westside Athletic Booster Club sponsors the pageant.

Winners of the Tiny Miss pageant for Pre-K and kindergarten are Marley Vaughn, daughter of Allan and Abby Vaughn, Queen and Photogenic; Hadleigh June Bice, daughter of Colton and Jennie Bice, first alternate; Olivia Jane Worlow, daughter of Tyler and Casey Worlow, second alternate and People’s Choice; Lyvie Pickering, daughter of Terry Jr. and Ashley Pickering, third alternate and Best Dress; and Layla Jane Garcia, daughter of Matthew and Emilee Garcia, fourth alternate.