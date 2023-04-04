JONESBORO — The 2023 Westside High School Miss Warrior Pageant was held March 11 in the Westside High School Fine Arts Center. The Westside Athletic Booster Club sponsors the pageant.
Winners of the Tiny Miss pageant for Pre-K and kindergarten are Marley Vaughn, daughter of Allan and Abby Vaughn, Queen and Photogenic; Hadleigh June Bice, daughter of Colton and Jennie Bice, first alternate; Olivia Jane Worlow, daughter of Tyler and Casey Worlow, second alternate and People’s Choice; Lyvie Pickering, daughter of Terry Jr. and Ashley Pickering, third alternate and Best Dress; and Layla Jane Garcia, daughter of Matthew and Emilee Garcia, fourth alternate.
In the LaPetite Miss contest for first and second grades, winners were Zendaya Key, daughter of Rocky and Alyssa Key, Queen; Margo Paula Gragg, daughter of Marcus and Candice Gragg, first alternate; Layla James Earnhart, daughter of Chris and Breigh Earnhart, second alternate and Best Dress; Blakely Grace Riney, daughter of Gary and Tonya Riney, third alternate; Avery Jade Gossett, daughter of David and Tracy Davis, Andy Gossett and Ashely Wood, fourth alternate and Photogenic; and Paisley Wilson, daughter of Tucker Wilson and Tabitha Hibbs, People’s Choice.
Winners in the Petite Miss competition for third and fourth grades were Aubrey Elizabeth Phillips, daughter of Jordan and Emily Phillips, Queen and Best Dress; Kinsley Grace Foster, daughter of Josh and Charity Foster, first alternate; Ella Grace Dement, daughter of Jarrod and Kim Dement, second alternate; Lynley Ferguson, daughter of Josh and Amber Ferguson, third alternate; Nelle Rose Staib, daughter of Mark and Jamie Staib, fourth alternate and Photogenic; and Lily Sterling, daughter of Nick and Melissa Moore and Alex and Eve Sterling, People’s Choice.
In the Little Miss pageant, for fifth and sixth grades, winners were Kyler Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Austin and Kara Smith, Queen and Photogenic; Teagen Michelle Strickland, daughter of Kyle and Jessica Strickland, first alternate and Best Dress; Lukacee Smith, daughter of Blaine and Niki Smith, second alternate; Tynzlee Raelynn Wilson, daughter of Samantha Croom and Eric Wilson, third alternate; Sophie Rice, daughter of Keith and Lindsay Ainsworth, fourth alternate; and Violet Watkins, daughter of Justin and Brittney Watkins, People’s Choice.
Winners of the Junior Miss pageant, for seventh-ninth grades, were Mattyx Ruby Cureton, daughter of Josh and Melissa Cureton, Queen, Best Dress and Photogenic; Bella Black, daughter of Nicholas Black and Alyssa Key, first alternate; Vada Watkins, daughter of Justin and Brittney Watkins, second alternate and People’s Choice; Aly Monteniszs, daughter of Tammy Monteniszs and Garrett Justis, third alternate; and Sophie Sheets, daughter of Ryan and Andrea Sheets, fourth alternate.
Senior Miss winners, for 10th-12th grades, were Shawna Whitehurst, daughter of Shawn and Kristen Whitehurst, Queen and Best Dress; Jada Diaz, daughter of Luis and Pam Diaz, first alternate, Photogenic and People’s Choice; Abbigale Grace Tittle, daughter of Justin and Sheena Tittle, second alternate; Kristen Parnell, daughter of Wayne and Tonya Parnell, third alternate; Allison King, daughter of Tammi King and Chris King, fourth alternate; and Rebecca Baker, daughter of William and Alesia Bobbitt, Miss Congeniality.
