Westside to stage Addams Family musical

JONESBORO — Westside High School Theater students will present “The Addams Family young@part” on Feb. 24, 25 and 26. The musical with book by Marshal Brick and words and music by Andrew Lippa follows the story of Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a normal respectable family, Lucas Beineke, whom her parents have never met.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the WHS Fine Arts Center, 1630 Arkansas 91. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door before the performances.
