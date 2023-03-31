JONESBORO — Chancellor Todd Shields has announced the selection of Dr. Calvin White Jr. as the next executive vice chancellor and provost at Arkansas State University.

“I am extremely excited that Calvin is joining our team at Arkansas State,” Shields said in the announcement. “I am also appreciative of the incredible work our advisory committee put into finding the right leader for this pivotal role. Their enthusiastic support and feedback was that we should offer the position to Calvin. We cannot wait to welcome him to Jonesboro and to the Pack.”