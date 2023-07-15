TRUMANN — Southern Bancorp of Trumann will present the 38th Annual Wild Duck Classic Charity Golf Tournament scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Trumann Country Club, 30412 Country Club Blvd.
TRUMANN — Southern Bancorp of Trumann will present the 38th Annual Wild Duck Classic Charity Golf Tournament scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Trumann Country Club, 30412 Country Club Blvd.
The 18-hole, 3-person team scramble will begin at 9 a.m.
Registration opens at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $180 per team.
The event will feature Senior Tees (55 and older), a 50/50 drawing, Hole in One contests, and more. Lunch is provided.
Texas Tees and Mulligans can be purchased for $10 each.
All the funds raised will be used to advance, fund and market the Trumann Area Chamber of Commerce and economic development in the area.
For more information or to pre-register call the Trumann Country Club at 870-483-7627, the chamber office at 870-483-5424, email info @trumannchamber.org, or visit the Trumann Wild Duck Festival Golf Tournament page on Facebook.
