GRETNA, Neb. — State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association have announced that the grant application period for 2022 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is now open,
From now until Feb. 28, groups or individuals can apply for a $500 grant to help cover expenses for a wildfire preparedness project.
The national campaign, which began in 2014, provides an opportunity for groups and individuals who live in wildfire-prone areas to come together on a single day to complete projects that can help make their homes and communities safer from wildfire.
Up to 100 participants from across the country are eligible to receive $500 awards to complete a planned wildfire risk reduction project on May 7.
To be considered for a project funding award, participants must submit an application by Feb. 28 at bit.ly/35nYN0V.
