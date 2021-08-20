LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is now accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 1. Applications are available at bit.ly/3zb7Vje.
Volunteer Fire Departments are the Forestry Division’s primary partner in wildfire response and suppression. The kits will provide these departments the specialized equipment needed for safe suppression, including up to 10 wildfire-resistant coveralls, up to 10 pairs of wildland firefighting gloves, two backpack leaf blowers, two collapsible backpack water pumps and six leaf rakes.
Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should submit an application to their District Forester. Applications are scored according to specific criteria to include the population of the fire district, the number of square miles covered, the average number of wildfires a department responds to annually, and other factors.
The selected departments will be notified in October and 85 kits will be delivered in spring of 2022 or as soon as supplies are received.
Fire departments may contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-679-3183 with questions.
