SEARCY — Harding University’s sixth president, Dr. Mike Williams, begins his tenure Wednesday. He steps into this role ahead of the University’s centennial anniversary.
“We are passionate about making a Christian education a reality for a new era of emerging adults. … This consequential moment in our history provides us with a time to be introspective as we envision a bold and productive future,” Williams said in a press release.
The board of trustees announced the selection of Williams on Oct. 27, 2021, after a nine-month, nationwide search.
Williams earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Harding in 1985 and later returned to earn his Master of Business Administration. He earned his Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania.
Williams began serving on Harding’s admissions staff in 1987, was named director of admissions services in 1991, and later was appointed vice president of advancement in 2003. Most recently, he served as the president of Faulkner University from 2015 to 2022.
Dr. David Burks transitioned back to the role of chancellor on June 1, after stepping in to serve as Harding’s president for the second time in December 2020.
He previously served as chancellor from 2013-20 and as the University’s fourth president from 1987 to 2013.
