BATESVILLE — Allen Williams, a veteran employee of First Community Bank, has been named executive vice president, market president for the Jonesboro region.
“Allen has been an instrumental leader in our organization and is an integral part of our success for the entire company,” Dale Cole, chairman and chief executive officer for First Community Bank, said in the announcement. “As we expand our footprint in Northeast Arkansas, he will continue to play a critical role to build an even stronger community bank for the future.”
Williams joined First Community Bank in 2013, and now has over 30 years of banking expertise. In his current position, Williams oversees and manages the entirety of the Jonesboro area market, which also includes branches in Lepanto, Bay and Brookland.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my leadership role with a true community bank and help to execute the ambitious strategic vision that we have for First Community Bank,” Williams said. “I work with an excellent team of professional bankers, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”
A graduate of Arkansas State University, Williams holds a bachelor’s of science in finance and attended the National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma.
He currently serves on the board of directors for the Delta Symphony Orchestra and has previously served with the Kiwanis Club and the Nettleton Education Foundation. He also encourages his employees to serve and to give likewise.
