Williamson Branch to perform for Bluegrass Monday

Band members are (from left) Kevin Williamson, Kadence Williamson, Caroline Williamson, Melody Williamson Keyes and Debbie Williamson.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Williamson Branch will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. The concert is a part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series held on the fourth Monday night of each month.

Based in Nashville, Williamson Branch is a band consisting of a mom and dad along with their three daughters.