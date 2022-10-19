Williamson Branch to perform for Bluegrass Monday

JONESBORO — Williamson Branch will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. The concert is a part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series held on the fourth Monday night of each month.
Based in Nashville, Williamson Branch is a band consisting of a mom and dad along with their three daughters.
They have achieved multiple number-one bluegrass music hit songs in their nine-year career as a professional ensemble. In concert, the family performs a mixture of bluegrass, gospel and country music.
Dad Kevin Williamson was introduced to bluegrass music as a youth. As a teenager, Kevin played in the bands of Glenn Duncan and Dave Evans, appearing on CDs produced by both of them. Kevin later formed the band Redwing with his father, and that group recorded and toured across North America for a decade. Kevin is also a past member of the Country Gentlemen and the Farm Hands.
Debbie Williamson comes from a musical family, but she was not introduced to bluegrass music until she met Kevin. They were married in 1991, and they formed the band Shadow Ridge. In 1996 Debbie also released a solo CD to critical acclaim.
Oldest daughter Melody Williamson Keyes first appeared onstage with her parents when she was only a toddler. Melody sings and plays the fiddle, and she serves as the group’s onstage emcee. In 2020, she won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Vocalist of the Year award, an honor given to young, rising stars who bluegrass industry leaders feel will have long, successful and influential careers.
Kadence Williamson plays bass and sings. She has participated in Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars, which is a network of young bluegrass performers, and in the IBMA’s Kids in Bluegrass program. Along with her sister Melody, she contributes original melodies to the band’s repertoire.
Youngest daughter Caroline Williamson sings and plays fiddle, mandolin and ukulele for the band. She too is a member of Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars. With her sisters, Caroline incorporates Appalachian clog dancing into the group’s live performances.
Seating at the concert is first-come, first-served. Doors to the theater will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone ages 18 and younger will be admitted free.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Bluegrass Mondays are nonprofit events with all of the ticket proceeds going to the performers.
