JONESBORO — Radiation oncology specialist Dr. Brooke Willows has joined the medical team at St. Bernards Cancer Center, specializing in women’s health, including breast and gynecologic cancers.
According to a press release, Willows arrives at St. Bernards after completing a radiation oncology residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
She earned her doctorate of medicine from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix after graduating from Amherst College in Massachusetts. Her clinical training includes the latest therapies and standard-of-care practices in radiation oncology.
A cancer survivor herself, Willows said she hopes to share her strength and positive thinking with patients.
“It helps to know that others around you have gone through cancer treatments and continue on with their daily lives,” she said.
According to St. Bernards Cancer Center Assistant Vice President Alicia Storey, Willows’ arrival bolsters the region’s top cancer care.
“From oncology to clinical trials, care navigators, cancer screenings and survivor support, St. Bernards has a proven track record of caring for patients with all types of cancers beyond the cancers themselves,” Storey said. “We’re incredibly grateful Dr. Willows has chosen to practice here, and we look forward to her connecting with the patients we serve.”
Willows has participated in numerous clinical research and publication opportunities and holds board certification in clinical radiation oncology, radiation and cancer biology, and medical physics for radiation oncology.
