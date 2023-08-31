JONESBORO — Joel Wincowski will join the Arkansas State University administration for the upcoming academic year as a consultant to oversee enrollment management, Chancellor Todd Shields announced this week.
Wincowski has worked with a long list of major universities across the country to improve enrollment management including the University of Alabama, University of Maine, East Tennessee State University and most recently the State University of New York system.
“Joel comes to us highly recommended and his past performances indicate that we will see exciting improvements in our enrollment management services,” Shields said. “We initially asked him to provide an overall inventory and assessment of our operations as a consultant, and he has provided our leadership with not only an outstanding report but an initial blueprint for improvements. We’re excited to have him accept our offer to lead those changes.”
Wincowski will oversee all enrollment and recruiting activities for both domestic and international students while the university prepares for a nationwide search for a new vice chancellor of enrollment management later this academic year.
“It is an honor to be appointed by Chancellor Shields and to have the opportunity to market such a quality university with outstanding faculty, staff and facilities coupled with the research opportunities and a competitive Division 1 athletic program,” Wincowski said. “I am looking forward to a great team effort to assist in moving enrollment, diversity and quality forward.”
With Wincowski’s appointment, the chancellor and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr. announced the return of Arkansas State Online Services (AOS) into the Academic Affairs division.
“We’ve listened to our faculty and the recommendation of our current online leadership, and both recommended placing AOS back under the direction of the Office of the Provost,” White said. “I greatly appreciate the leadership and feedback Chris Boothman has provided, and I’ll be relying on his continued input as our lead administrator within Academic Affairs for AOS as we make this transition.”
With the largest online enrollment of any public university based in Arkansas, improved coordination and communication with the entire university is one of the primary reasons for the change. As a part of the reorganization, Boothman will report to the provost as the senior associate vice chancellor for AOS and will remain a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet.
“Chris is an integral part of the management of AOS, and I am pleased he will continue providing important thought leadership as a member of the cabinet,” White said. “We’re looking ahead to new projects and closer integration of AOS throughout our academic operations.”
Other changes announced this week include the Registrar’s Office rejoining the Division of Academic Affairs to work as a part of Institutional Research. The A-State offices for Financial Aid, Admissions and International Programs will remain with Enrollment Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.