JONESBORO — Windmill Rice recently donated 38,360 pounds of rice to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. The donation is part of the Food Bank’s Fill the Food Bank Food and Fund Drive, held each year in November to restock the Food Bank for the upcoming holidays.
Fill the Food Bank will be from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Donation sites include Kroger Marketplace in Jonesboro, Walmart Supercenter in Pocahontas, Harp’s in Piggott, Walmart in Walnut Ridge, Walmart Supercenter in Paragould, Walmart in Newport, Walmart Supercenter in Trumann and Edward’s Food Giant in Harrisburg.
All donations stay local.
“We are so appreciative of the continued support from Windmill Rice,” Amber Horton, corporate partnerships coordinator at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said in a press release.
“This donation will go towards reaching our goal of providing 350,000 meals through our Fill the Food Bank event to ensure that people facing hunger in Northeast Arkansas will have rice in their pantries.”
An estimated 67,920 individuals in Northeast Arkansas struggle to keep enough food on their tables. The upcoming holidays can create an even greater need for people already struggling to feed their families.
“We are proud to partner with the Food Bank and donate anytime we can, especially as the holiday season approaches,” Mary Hall, general manager at Windmill Rice said.
“We’re happy this will help feed people facing hunger here in Northeast Arkansas.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.foodbankofnea.org/ fill-food-bank.
