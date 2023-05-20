WALNUT RIDGE — The Wings of Honor Museum, 70 Ramp Road, will open a new exhibit, “The Radiological Cleanup of Enewetak,” with a reception at 2 p.m. today, May 20. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Many people have never heard of a group of Cold War-era veterans (post-Vietnam) known as the Enewetak Atomic Cleanup Veterans. This group, many of whom were Vietnam veterans themselves, was a coalition of forces consisting of Army engineers, Air Force and Navy personnel, and various civilian contractors sent on a secretive humanitarian mission to the Marshall Islands.