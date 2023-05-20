WALNUT RIDGE — The Wings of Honor Museum, 70 Ramp Road, will open a new exhibit, “The Radiological Cleanup of Enewetak,” with a reception at 2 p.m. today, May 20. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Many people have never heard of a group of Cold War-era veterans (post-Vietnam) known as the Enewetak Atomic Cleanup Veterans. This group, many of whom were Vietnam veterans themselves, was a coalition of forces consisting of Army engineers, Air Force and Navy personnel, and various civilian contractors sent on a secretive humanitarian mission to the Marshall Islands.
The United States gained control of the Marshall Islands from Japan in World War II. From 1946-1958, while the islands were still under U.S. control, 67 nuclear tests were performed in various locations. In 1946, the United States persuaded islanders into leaving Bikini and Runit Atolls without any compensation.
On March 1, 1954, the U.S. set off the powerful Castle Bravo shot which ultimately devastated the lives of indigenous Marshallese. Castle Bravo was the largest hydro-thermal bomb ever detonated. This caused the forced migration of the Marshallese people.
Over the years, many of the islanders relocated to places such as Hawaii, Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as a number of other continental locations. One-third of the world’s Marshallese population now lives in the United States.
Approximately 20 years following the nuclear testing, the coalition of forces was sent on a mission to clean the islands of all nuclear debris and return the islands to the people who were forced to leave. Of the 8,000 men who served on the Enewetak mission from 1977-80, less than 500 have been located or accounted for.
For decades, the government essentially denied that there ever was a mission, and denied healthcare coverage for the health conditions that many survivors developed as a result of their exposure to radioactive substances.
