LITTLE ROCK — Each year, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health host the Blue and You Fitness Challenge, a fun competition encouraging people to be more active.
This year, 4,023 people finished the three-month challenge. Together they earned more than 109 million points for counting their steps and other activities, like strength training, meditating and watching educational webinars.
They also completed 239,504 healthy behaviors like drinking water and getting at least seven hours of sleep.
The Blue & You Fitness Challenge, founded in 2004, is a free three-month fitness competition held March 1 through May 31. Participants sign up as teams made up of businesses, governmental agencies, schools, hospitals and community organizations.
“When we started the Challenge almost 20 years ago, we knew it had the potential to have a lasting impact on the physical health and activity of participants,” Curtis Barnett, president and CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross said in the announcement. “As the Challenge has grown and evolved over the years, we see that activity having an impact on emotional and mental health as well. In its history, the Challenge has engaged tens of thousands of participants on their journey to better health and well-being.”
“Staying active is vital to your overall health, whether you enjoy going for a swim, taking a walk or hitting the gym,” Kristen Lippencott, Arkansas Blue Cross manager of health and well-being and Challenge administrator added. “Physical activity can boost your mood, reduce stress and improve your mobility.”
Winners were named in each size category and will receive trophies and treats presented by Challenge volunteers. Among the founders of the Challenge, the Arkansas Department of Health took first place, followed by DHS and Arkansas Blue Cross.
Winners in the small-team category of 2-25 participants were Lake Area Fit in Heber Springs, first; The Law Group of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville, second; and Democrat Printing and Lithographing in Little Rock, third.
In the medium-team category, 26-75 participants, first place went to K&K Vet Supply in Tontitown, second place to Flower Shop Network in Paragould and third to Mountain Home High School.
Winners for the 76-plus, large-team category included Arkansas Tennis in Little Rock, first; Unity Health in Searcy, second; and USA Truck in Van Buren, third.
