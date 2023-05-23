JONESBORO — The recent “Create@State: A Symposium of Research, Scholarship and Creativity” featured 180 presentations from Arkansas State University students.
Create@State showcases the faculty-mentored works of high-achieving students from across all the university’s colleges and disciplines.
Students made presentations including oral, poster, creative and sales pitches.
Undergraduate and graduate-level students were involved, with prominent external stakeholders and alumni serving as volunteer judges.
Stipends included with the various awards were: Dean’s Award, $250; InfoReady Award, $250; Dr. Emily Devereux Undergraduate Student Research and Creativity Award, $500; Research & Technology Transfer Graduate Student Research and Creativity Award, $500; Chancellor’s Undergraduate Award, $500; and Chancellor’s Graduate Award, $500.
Area winners in the College of Nursing and Health Professions included:
Dean’s Award for Graduate Poster Presentation – Doctor of occupational therapy majors Marlee Stepp of Coal Hill, Megan Johnson of Pocahontas, Sydney Sims of Dover and Sydnie Walker of Paragould, “Benefits of Early Intervention.”
Dean’s Award for Graduate Poster Presentation – Doctor of physical therapy majors Claire Shirley of Oil Trough, Emily Oliver of Marked Tree, Tori Hight from Heber Springs and Flippin native Paige Lunceford, “Intimacy and Autism with Occupational Therapy Practice.”
College of Sciences and Mathematics – Dean’s Award for Undergraduate Oral Presentation Mathematics major Johnna Berryhill of Gosnell, “Individual Level Social Determinants of Health and Multiple Morbidity Prediction.”
Dean’s Award for Graduate Poster Presentation – Molecular biosciences major Sepideh Mohammadhosseinpour of Jonesboro, biotechnology and biological sciences major Alexx Weaver of Lonoke, and biology pre-professional major Linh-Chi Ho of Sulpher Rock, “Arachidin-1 and Stilbene-Rich Extract from Peanut Induce Cell Death In Human Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Cells and Spheroids.”
Area winners in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication:
Dean’s Award for Undergraduate Poster Presentation – Music education major Angel Stacey of Brookland, “Music is Functional.”
Dean’s Award for Graduate Poster Presentation – Master in science in environmental science student Jonathan Mullins of Paragould, “The Green New Deal: Policy Implications for American Consumers’ Perception of Renewable Energy Technology.”
Area winners in the College of Engineering and Computer Science:
Dean’s Award for Graduate Oral Presentation – Computer science major Alyson Nichols of Jonesboro, “Empath the Poet: Creating Cost-Efficient Artificial Intelligence Poetry.”
Area winners in the Neil Griffin College of Business:
Dean’s Award for Graduate Poster Presentation – Master of Science in environmental science major Rachel Washam of Jonesboro, “Investor Attention of ESG on Cryptocurrency Returns.”
Other area winners included:
Dr. Emily Devereux Undergraduate Student Research and Creativity Award – Radiologic Sciences major Madison Carroll of Marked Tree and Audrey Winn of Jonesboro, “How Drug-Eluting Balloons Offer Improved Long-Term Quality of Life for Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease.”
InfoReady Endowed Award for Graduate Student Research – Doctor of occupational therapy majors Jennifer Tran of Jonesboro, Kyra Wright of Osceola, and major Nicole Jones of Southaven, Miss., “Mitigation Strategies to Reduce E-Cigarette Usage Amongst Adolescent Populations.”
Provost’s Create@State Award – Biotechnology major Nathan May of Newport, “Racial and Other Disparities in Substance Abuse Treatment Completion Success Among Pregnant Women.”
Chancellor’s Create@State Award – Biology pre-professional major Mikayla Westman-Forbes of Jonesboro, “Identification of Arthropod Diversity in NEA Using Pooled Minion Sequencing.”
