Winners named for Inspired 8 exhibition

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University has announced the winners of the Inspired 8 competitive exhibition for area high school students.
Participants created artwork in response to a visit to BAM exhibit “People/Places/Things.” Stephanie H. Shih, a professional artist, from Brooklyn, N.Y., whose work was included in “People/Places/Things” served as the juror.
Best in Show was awarded to Sable Haggard of Corning High School for her work “Une Empreinte de Pouce Manquante” (A Missing Thumb Print).
Second Place went to Vivian Morgan of Harrisburg High School for “Damage of Everyday Indecisiveness” and third place went to Hayden Hobbs of the Academies at Jonesboro High School for “I Can See You.”
The A-State Art and Design Scholarship Award went to Jegs Antonio of Valley View High School for “Stick Figures and Doodles.”
Kaysen Lomax, also of Valley View High School, won the BAM Merit Award for “Blue Bruised.”
Juror’s Merit Awards went to the Academies at Jonesboro High School student Salem Meadows for “Remembrance” and to Harrisburg High School students, Maggie Hogue for “Deceivance,” Kaylee Correa for “Falling Ascension” and Julie Richmond for “Who Am I … Myself.”
The exhibition includes 50 works by students from 10 area schools and will continue through Feb. 8. BAM is located in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays.
