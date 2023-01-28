Winners named for Inspired 8 exhibition

“Une Empreinte de Pouce Manquante” (A Missing Thumb Print) by Sable Haggard of Corning High School won Best in Show for Inspired 8, a juried exhibition for area high school students sponsored by Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University. The exhibition will continue through Feb. 8.

 Courtesy of BAM

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University has announced the winners of the Inspired 8 competitive exhibition for area high school students.

Participants created artwork in response to a visit to BAM exhibit “People/Places/Things.” Stephanie H. Shih, a professional artist, from Brooklyn, N.Y., whose work was included in “People/Places/Things” served as the juror.