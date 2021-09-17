LITTLE ROCK — Woman Rise, a new statewide mentorship program designed to bring Arkansas’s women entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop relationships and drive professional growth is the result of a collaboration between the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, entrepreneurial support organization, The Venture Center, nonprofit, Venture Noire, the law firm of Wright Lindsey Jennings, and nonprofit lending corporation, Arkansas Capital Corp.
Today, women are experiencing significant career shifts and many are starting businesses as a result.
Mentorship can help women navigate barriers, build confidence and hone the leadership skills needed to own and operate a business successfully.
The Woman Rise program will support these women and women who have long been entrepreneurs but not had access to mentors.
Applications to be a mentor or a mentee for the Woman Rise class of 2022 are open through Oct. 8. Arkansas residents from any industry are encouraged to apply at www.venturecenter.co/womanrise.
The program committee will review applications and choose up to 20 mentors and 20 mentees with a match day planned for December.
Beginning Jan. 5, 2022, matched mentors and mentees will set goals and perform assessments monthly and meet quarterly with subject matter experts equipped to address a range of business challenges and opportunities.
Mentees will compete for up to $10,000, earning scores based on the quality of engagement and effort throughout the year-long program.
Mentees will graduate from the program in December 2022.
