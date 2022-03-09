LITTLE ROCK — Landowners, farmers, ranchers and those who serve agriculture throughout the state will gather March 15-16, for the 16th Arkansas Women in Agriculture Conference at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Little Rock.
Online registration for attendees and vendors is available at arwomeninag.org.
The conference will highlight two keynote speakers, Lesley Kelly and Courtenay DeHoff.
Kelly is the co-founder of Do More Ag, a nonprofit that spans across Canada and is championing the mental health of Canadian farmers.
Do More Ag works towards inspiring and encouraging those who need to seek help and bringing resources to the agriculture community. Kelly will kick off the conference with a discussion about farm stress and mental health.
DeHoff is a cowgirl turned television personality, keynote speaker and podcast host. Through storytelling and fashion, her brand Fancy Lady Cowgirl is working to bridge the gap between urban and rural cultures.
DeHoff will share more of her personal story and encourage attendees to pursue their agricultural passions.
Sessions during the two-day event include meat inspection, community forestry, succession planning, beekeeping 101 and cooking with Arkansas ag.
“After canceling our 2020 and 2021 conferences due to the pandemic, we’re excited to meet in person again this year,” said Donette Spann, Arkansas Women in Agriculture president. “We’re proud to offer educational content and exciting speakers, but one of the most valuable aspects of this conference is connecting with women who share a passion for agriculture.”
For more information and a full agenda, visit arwomeninag.org/conference.
