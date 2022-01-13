JONESBORO — Quail Forever chapters from Arkansas and Louisiana alongside the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center will be hosting a “Women on the Wing Learn to Hunt Weekend Extravaganza” this January.
The event will be open to adult women only and will focus on introducing new hunters to the upland world.
There are only ten spots available for the event and the cost for the weekend is $200 per person, not including lodging.
The weekend will kick off with a seminar and dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the nature center in Jonesboro.
The next morning, participants will trek 40 miles northeast to Rector for a learn-to-shoot event at Liberty Hill Outfitters. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, as well as a dinner in Paragould donated by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.
The weekend will be capped off with an all-day pheasant hunt at Liberty Hill on Jan. 29.
“Adult-onset hunters are a core part of the R3 (recruitment, retention, and reactivation movement nationwide, and women are among the fastest-growing portion of adult-onset hunters,” said Ciera Rhodes, a Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever farm bill biologist in Arkansas who’s helping organize the gathering.
“This event will be a great chance for women of different skill levels to learn from one another and connect over shared interest in the outdoors and the uplands.”
“Our Women Outdoor Network outreach in Northeast Arkansas has exploded over the last year,” Elizabeth Kimble, education program specialist for the Nature Center and partner on this event added. “That shows us women want to get involved in the outdoors. They want to learn to hunt and feel comfortable doing so. Offering this hunt will help do just that.”
Registration is required for this event and a hunter education course number and a hunting license CID number are required to register.
It’s strongly recommended that participants bring their own shotgun and shells, either 12 or 20 gauge. Hunter education is required regardless of age to participate in this event.
For further information contact Rhodes at crhodes@quailforever.org, or Elizabeth Kimble at elizabeth.kimble@agfc.ar.gov.
To register, visit the Arkansas Game and Fish registration page at bit.ly/3fp9D8p.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.