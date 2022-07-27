JONESBORO — Hospitalist Dr. Cole Wood has returned to Northeast Arkansas, joining the medical staff at St. Bernards Medical Center and specializing in inpatient infectious disease care.
Wood arrives at St. Bernards after completing an infectious diseases fellowship with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Wood earned his Doctor of Medicine from UAMS in 2017. He then completed an internal medicine residency with UAMS in 2020. A native of Jonesboro, he graduated from Jonesboro High School in 2009 before attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, studying business administration and finance.
“I’ve been around St. Bernards my whole life,” Wood said in a press release. “My father is a hospitalist and my mother an APRN here. I know what this hospital means to our community. It’s a privilege to practice right where I grew up.”
St. Bernards Medical Center Director of Infectious Disease Prevention Dr. John Norwood said the addition of Wood bolsters a team of infectious disease providers who were thrust into the spotlight during COVID-19.
“COVID-19 really emphasized how important our work is to a community, not just with COVID but in all facets,” Norwood said. “We’re excited to have someone with deep ties to this region, to St. Bernards, on our team.”
Wood holds board certification in Internal Medicine with the American Board of Internal Medicine and professional memberships with the Infectious Disease Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology.
For more information, visit stbernards.info or call the St. Bernards Healthline at 870-207-7300.
