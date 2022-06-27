JONESBORO — In addition to the two Jonesboro performances hosted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, Wow O’Clock will perform at additional locations today.
The free program which teaches children about how global currents, wind, salt and ice power the seas, will be at the Brookland Public Library at 11 a.m., the McAdams Public Library in Lake City at 2 p.m. and the Kohn Memorial Library in Monette at 4 p.m.
Wow O’Clock will perform Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St. and 2 p.m. at Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St., both in Jonesboro.
