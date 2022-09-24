WALNUT RIDGE — The Wings of Honor Museum and Walnut Ridge Regional Airport will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the beginning of training at the World War II Army Air Forces Basic Flying School at Walnut Ridge on the weekend of October 14-16. The theme of the celebration will be “A Gathering of Warbirds.”

On May 12, 1942, the War Department in Washington, directed the Army Corps of Engineers to construct an Army Air Forces Basic Flying School at Walnut Ridge. Construction started on June 20, and flight training began at 1 p.m. Oct. 12, 1942. The last class graduated on June 27, 1944.