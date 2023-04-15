COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America has announced the 2023 Youth Service Project as part of its year-round TEACH program which provides educational opportunities for people nationwide to engage with veterans in their communities. The project will tie into the national nonprofit’s 2023 theme, ‘Serve and Succeed.’
The Youth Service Project encourages young people of all ages and grade levels to develop, organize and execute a community service project to improve the lives of veterans or others in their local community. By participating in, and successfully completing the Serve and Succeed project of their choosing, students will receive a certificate of community service award and commemorative bracelet from WAA.
