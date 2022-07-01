COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Throughout the month of July, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America will celebrate its annual Giving in July campaign. It is a month dedicated to recognizing the volunteer sponsorship groups and individuals who “give back” to their communities while helping to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, all year long.
Through this national program, WAA has given more than $17 million in local contributions over the last 14 years and has helped support local charitable efforts that include helping living veterans, combating homelessness, and feeding those in need.
In Northeast Arkansas last year, the Cross County Veterans Memorial Committee in Birdeye ranked as one of the top in the state for their efforts to raise funds for local philanthropic efforts while raising wreath sponsorships for local service members laid to rest in their communities.
“I have long said it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester said in a press release.
“Our group sponsorship program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military service protect us 365 days a year and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones. According to the press release, the organization has placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide during 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.