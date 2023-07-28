PARAGOULD — The National Wrestling Federation will host a fundraiser for Ag For Autism at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 1108 U.S. 49B in Paragould.
The event will feature the National Wrestling Alliance United States tag team champions AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews taking on the Riot Squad and the NWF Mid-American Championship between champion Zach O’Brien and challenger Rush Freeman, plus other big matches.
