JONESBORO — Stacy Sample Wright, a special education teacher at Westside High School has been awarded an educator scholarship by the Arkansas State Teachers Association.
This $500 teacher scholarship will be applied toward completion of her master’s degree in special education K-12.
After serving as a speech-language pathologist for 20 years, Sample Wright made an important career change, saying in her submission, “I made the switch to become a special education classroom because of the special education teacher shortage in the state.”
“We know how much educators value honing their skills and continuing their education and how much it means for enhancing their careers and better serving their students,” said Allison Greenwood, ASTA’s interim executive director.
“Helping educators realize their own academic goals is one of the most important ways we are not only advancing the profession of education but we are supporting the best educational outcomes for Arkansas’ students.”
The Arkansas State Teachers Association Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time educators in Arkansas.
Applications are considered twice a year on a competitive basis and evaluated by a volunteer review committee of educators.
The program is now accepting scholarship and grant applications through the next deadline of March 31.
More details and application information are available at astapro.org.
