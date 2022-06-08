WRMC, Survival Flight using new tool to save the lives

BATESVILLE — Survival Flight and White River Medical Center are working together to ensure the patients of Independence County and the surrounding areas have enhanced care when suffering from a severe heart attack.
Survival Flight and WRMC both recently received training on the intra-aortic balloon pump.
An IABP is a type of therapeutic device that will assist your heart in pumping more blood, mitigating the damages caused by heart attacks and a related condition called cardiogenic shock.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart attack is the leading cause of death across the United States.
It is vital that a patient suffering from a heart attack receive coronary intervention in a timely manner, which can be a challenge in rural areas.
“White River Health System recently received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks,” Gary Paxson, president and CEO of White River Health System said in a press release.
“This is affirmation of the focus WRHS puts on providing optimal care for patients experiencing a heart attack. We are grateful for Survival Flight and all emergency medical services in our area for providing prompt care to patients.”
Those who think that they or someone they know is having a heart attack should immediately dial 911.
Common heart attack warning signs are:
Pain or discomfort in the chest
Lightheadedness
Nausea, or vomiting
Jaw, neck, or back pain
Discomfort or pain in the arm or shoulder
Shortness of breath.
