Wynne School District featured on TODAY Show

Al Roker (center) films a segment of the Thursday morning TODAY show Tuesday on the campus of Wynne High School. During what faculty and students thought was to be a pep rally, Roker and Subaru Corp. surprised teachers with gift cards, school supplies and a white board for each teacher.

 Courtesy of WHS

WYNNE — The Wynne School District welcomed Al Roker and a production crew from NBC’s TODAY Show, along with representatives of the Subaru Corp. to its campus Tuesday for a special feature highlighting the district’s accomplishments in the aftermath of the March 31 tornado.

The TODAY Show and the Subaru Corporation presented high school teachers affected by the tornado with $500 gift cards to stock their classrooms, school supplies, and whiteboards. They also supplied ice cream for students and staff during their visit.