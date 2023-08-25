Wynne School District featured on TODAY Show

WYNNE — The Wynne School District welcomed Al Roker and a production crew from NBC’s TODAY Show, along with representatives of the Subaru Corp. to its campus Tuesday for a special feature highlighting the district’s accomplishments in the aftermath of the March 31 tornado.
The TODAY Show and the Subaru Corporation presented high school teachers affected by the tornado with $500 gift cards to stock their classrooms, school supplies, and whiteboards. They also supplied ice cream for students and staff during their visit.
