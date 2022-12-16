JONESBORO — Because both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend this year, most cities and counties in this area will take Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 as their holidays.
Exceptions to this include Walnut Ridge where city offices will close on Dec. 26 only and Marked Tree where offices will close Dec. 22 and 23, with residential garbage for Thursday being collected with Wednesday’s route.
There will be a variety of additional changes to sanitation routes to accommodate the holiday.
In Jonesboro, the Friday, Dec. 23 route will be collected on Dec. 27, the Monday and Tuesday routes will run Dec. 28 with part of Tuesday’s route running over to Wednesday’s route which will be collected Dec. 29. Thursday’s route will run Dec. 30.
Because the New Year’s Day holiday will again interrupt the cycle, the Friday, Dec. 30 route will not be collected until Tuesday, Jan. 3. On Jan. 4, the Monday and Tuesday routes for that week will be collected. Tuesday’s route will be finished with Wednesday’s route Jan. 5, Thursday’s route will run Jan. 6, Friday’s route will run Jan. 9, Monday and Tuesday’s routes will run Jan. 10, with Tuesday’s route to be finished Jan. 11 along with Wednesday’s route. A normal schedule will resume Jan. 12.
For recycling, the city will collect the fourth Friday route on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the fourth Tuesday route on Dec. 28, and fourth Wednesday route on Dec. 29. After the New Year holiday, the Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected Jan. 3 with any residual Tuesday recyclables being collected with Wednesday’s route Jan. 4.
For the week of Christmas Eve, the city of Paragould will pick up residential garbage one day early beginning with the Tuesday route being run Monday, Dec. 19. The Dec. 26 closure will not affect residential pickup.
In Harrisburg, the only garbage route change will be that the Monday, Dec. 26 route will run Dec. 27 and the Wednesday route be run Dec. 28. Trumann will also collect its Monday route on Dec. 27.
The city of Newport will have citywide garbage pickup Dec. 22, then collect the Monday, Dec. 26 route on Dec. 27 and the Dec. 27 route on Dec. 28.
There will be no garbage pickup Dec. 23 and 26 in Osceola with a citywide pickup on Dec. 27.
For Pocahontas, the city will collect both the Dec. 22 and 23 sanitation routes on the 22nd and the Dec. 26 and 27 routes on the 27th.
There will be no changes to city sanitation routes in Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and Wynne, or in cities served by Shelton Sanitation or Waste Connections.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-26. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration will close Dec. 23 and 26, as will the federal court in Jonesboro.
The U.S. Postal Service will close Dec. 26 only. Services at individual post offices may change with some operating longer hours and some closing early on Christmas Eve.
Patrons should check their local post office for exact information.
