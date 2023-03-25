JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its 2023 Young Artist Competition.
Grand prize winners are violinist Basil Alter and pianist Xinyue Yang. This year’s Neale King Bartee Award winner is pianist Anamaria Tarkington of Jonesboro.
Alter began violin lessons with his mother at age 3 and began formal training at the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music. He later moved to New York to study at the Manhattan School of Music and has been a frequent guest performer at Temple Emanu-El of New York.
Upcoming performances include appearances with the Germantown (Tenn.) Symphony and the Delta Symphony.
Born in China, Yang is a prize-winner of many national and international music competitions and has performed throughout China, Europe and the United States.
She completed her bachelor’s study at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, and her master’s at the Eastman School of Music where she continues as a doctoral candidate. She is the first-ever recipient of the Rebecca McCord scholarship at Eastman.
Alter and Yang will perform with the DSO at the Young Artist Concert scheduled for 2 p.m. April 23 in the Fowler Center on the A-State campus. Tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased at www.deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets or by calling 870-761-8254.
The Neale King Bartee Award is presented to an outstanding Arkansas student in ninth-12th grades. Tarkington is 15 and has studied violin from the age of 3 and piano from the age of 9. She currently attends The Royale Garden Academy.
She placed second in the 2020 J.D. Kelly String Competition and was an honorable mention in the 2022 competition. Tarkington has performed with the Delta String Quartet as well as other area orchestras and performs on stage regularly with her family, The Tarkingtons.
