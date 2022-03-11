JONESBORO — Registration for the Foundation of Arts Young Artist Theatre summer programs will begin Thursday.
YAT is a summer camp/intensive for children and teens, culminating in a Main Stage Production. Comprised of workshops and classes, alongside stage rehearsals, YAT exposes students to a wide variety of skills including tap, yoga, physical stage comedy, ballet, stage make-up and improvisation.
Three sessions are set for this year including CATS: Young Actors Edition, a one-hour adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical.
The camp is for ages 7-15 and will run from 2-7 p.m. June 13-July 1. Tuition is $275.
Performances will be 6 p.m. July 1-2 with an additional matinée performance at 2 p.m. July 2.
Seussical Kids camp for ages 7-14 will run from 2-7:30 p.m. July 11-22, with performances July 22-24. Tuition is $250.
Performance times are 6 p.m. July 22-23, with an additional performance at 4 p.m. July 23. A 2 p.m. matinée will be staged July 24.
Godspell camp for ages 11-18 will be July 25-Aug. 5 with performances Aug. 5-7. Tuition is $225.
Students in this camp will study dance technique, vocal technique and acting, and will perform in the chorus of the FOA production of Godspell.
Students will be required to attend all rehearsals during the final week of production, Aug., 1-7, in addition to their YAT classes.
Auditions for Godspell will be 2:30 p.m. May 1 and 6 p.m. May 2. Camp enrollment is not required. Chorus auditions will be held the first day of camp and require camp enrollment.
All YAT camps will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with auditions to be held the first day of camp.
Tuition assistance and installment plans are available for all camps by emailing Morgan Pruitt at morgan@foajonesboro.org.
