JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host a virtual meet the author event at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
This is the library’s annual event featuring authors of young adult books. The featured author this year is Angeline Boulley who is the author of “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” a New York Times bestseller.
According to her biography, Boulley is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
She previously served as the director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education.
This year’s Zoom event will bring students from local schools together virtually to speak with Boulley.
To be included or submit a question to the author, please email Teen Services Librarian Jolene Mullet at jmullet@libraryinjonesboro.org.
On Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m., the children’s library will host a Glowtober event on the lawn near the Round Room.
Blacklights will be set up outside for yard games such as glow bowling, horseshoes and stacking block towers, a glowing egg hunt and seasonal crafts
There will also be a mad scientist lab and prizes.
The event is being held on the same night that the downtown Community Street Fair on Union Avenue.
The library is located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
For questions about these events call the library at 870-935-5133.
