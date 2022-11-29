JONESBORO — A faculty researcher at Arkansas State University will continue his study of how breast cancer cells behave, with assistance from a new grant.

Dr. Guolei Zhou, professor of cell biology, is conducting his research with support recently awarded by the Arkansas Breast Cancer Research Program. The program approved a grant of $50,000 for his research, titled “CAP1 Mediates cAMP Signals in the Cell Type-Specific Regulation of Breast Cancer Cell Proliferation.”