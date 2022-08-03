Funeral services for April Reppond, 43, of Calhoun, La., were held Friday, July 29, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, La., with Rev. H.V. Reeves officiating. Entombment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open-Air Chapel Mausoleum.
Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
April was born July 18, 1979, in Newport, and passed away July 26, 2022, in West Monroe, La. She enjoyed riding horses, shopping, taking care of her dogs, family and friends. April collected knickknacks, enjoyed cooking, and always had a bag packed to travel. She also loved to write and loved everything about Native American culture. April dearly loved her husband, kids and family and will be truly missed.
April is survived by her husband, Marshall Reppond; father, Jerry Fortner; mother, Maria Fortner; children, Jemini Hill and Asia Hill; brothers, Joshua Fortner, Jeremy Fortner and Jonathan Fortner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers were Joshua Fortner, Jeremy Fortner, Jonathan Fortner, Trey Lawson, Larry Gates and Joseph Bush.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneral homes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.