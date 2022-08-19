LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has announced the 2022 edition of Delta Voices: Artists of the Mid-South, highlighting the work of artists Renata Cassiano Alvarez, Vaughn Davis Jr. and John Isiah Walton, and the 2024 Delta triennial.
Since 1958, the Delta Exhibition has heightened the visibility of regional artists and reflected shifts in the cultural landscape. In recent years, it has evolved from an annual juried exhibition hosted by the Arkansas Arts Center into a collaborative virtual series, Delta Voices: Artists of the Mid-South – created during the institution’s transformation into the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and made in partnership with regional museums.
This year AMFA will present the works of Alvarez and Davis in partnership with the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and Walton in partnership with the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.
It will be a three-part exploration of the artists’ perspectives on place, how their region’s history and culture inform their artistic practice; content, the stories and ideas expressed in their art; and form, how those ideas take shape through the artists’ materials.
Following the release, AMFA will host connected programming in 2023, and the first Delta Exhibition in its new triennial format in 2024 at the redesigned Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.
Delta Voices: Artists of the Mid-South will be released to the public as a three-part series beginning Wednesday, and on Aug. 31, and Sept. 7, via YouTube; AMFA members and email subscribers will receive early access.
The Arkansas Cinema Society will host a screening of Delta Voices: Artists of the Mid-South and a panel discussion with the artists on Aug. 31 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. in Little Rock. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a reception before the screening. This event will be free to the public; reservations are encouraged and can be made on the ACS website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.