MEMPHIS — The world premiere of an audience interactive comedy facing mental health head-on will run Jan. 14-30 at TheatreWorks at the Square, 2085 Monroe Ave.
“The Goodbye Levee,” written by Mike Solomonson, deals with the effects dementia and other mental health diagnoses have on those diagnosed and their families or caretakers.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million individuals. The countless number of lives affected by this disease continues to increase.
While there is currently no cure, early detection allows patients to receive mitigating care and treatments to prolong its onset.
After Sunday matinee performances, the theater will host a series of talkback panel discussions with the cast and medical professionals. Health screenings will also be available during select performances.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Opening weekend tickets are $27; adult tickets range from $32-$42; senior tickets are $25; admission for students, military, teachers and first responders is $20; and children’s tickets at $10.
A pay-what-you-can performance will be Jan. 27.
For more information on the health screenings or to purchase tickets, visit playhouseonthesquare.org.
“The Goodbye Levee” is the winner of the 2020 NewWorks@TheWorks National Playwriting Competition hosted annually by Playhouse on the Square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.