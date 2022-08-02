The Arkansas State Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies found at a house after a fire Friday evening.
According to a media release from the Arkansas State Police, the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Officials said fire crews went to a home on Highway 37 in Beedeville, south of Newport, around 8:30 p.m. on July 29. The bodies of Kathy Holloway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, were found inside the house.
Authorities said both Holloway and Woolbright lived at the house.
The cause of death is being investigated by the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office, while ASP are investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.
Special agents are also expected to meet with the prosecuting attorney’s office about the case, ASP said Monday.
