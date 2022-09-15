Barbara Caroline Canard of Newport rejoiced in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with her family by her side.
Born May 3, 1958, to Patsy (Bailey) and J.W. Canard of Tuckerman, Barbara dedicated her 64 years of life to spreading kindness and love to everyone she met. Her love of people and contagious smile were on frequent display anywhere coffee was sold by the cup.
Being the second of three children, those closest to Barbara were her sister, Janice, and brother, James. Barbara would often recall her hard times growing up, such as “Jan” dressing her up and “Hobo” trying to drown her in an old sinking boat on Village Creek. Somehow Barbara survived dresses and snakes to become a proud graduate of Tuckerman High School in 1976, despite questionable attendance records dating back to “Family Day” in 1965.
Barbara enjoyed a long career with American Lantern and Arkansas Steel Associates, where she forged countless lifelong friendships. It was also during these times where she discovered her greatest passion in life – being Aunt Bobbie for two generations of nephews and nieces. Their lives were her life, their dreams were her dreams, and their happiness is what mattered most. She was truly the wind beneath everyone’s wings.
Barbara would find solace in her truck daily as she would “see what’s going on in town” and spy on where the best fishing spots at Newport Lake may be. She loved home cooking, putting together puzzles, watching anything Arkansas Razorback related and attending Tuckerman Bulldog baseball games. Barbara was often at times the unofficial door greater at whichever convenience store had the freshest coffee and luckiest scratch-offs. Coffee could always wash away the taste of a losing ticket; but a fresh cup and a winning ticket deserved an “oh boy!” and a celebratory text message.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Patsy Pankey, of the home; sister, Janice Canard Kendrick of Cherokee Village; brother, James Canard (Tammy) of Newport. She is also survived by her children – nephews Derek Canard (Elizabeth) of Jonesboro, Stephen Stewart (Jenn) of Jonesboro, Dillon Canard (April) of Pocahontas and Wes Howard (Angela) of Tuckerman. In addition to her beloved uncle, aunts, cousins, other nieces and nephews, she is also survived by her grandchildren – nephew Aidan Canard and nieces Rylie Canard and Eryka Garrett, all of Jonesboro.
She is preceded in death by her father, J.W. Canard; maternal grandparents, Walter and Mamie Bailey; and paternal grandparents, James Henry and Carrie Canard.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. at Jackson’s Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Womack officiating. Graveside services followed at Gracelawn Cemetery in Tuckerman.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Derek Canard, Stephen Stewart, Dillon Canard, Wes Howard, Aidan Canard and Owen Keller.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Roger Green and wife Kathy, Dr. Allison Green, and the entire staff of Green Family Practice. We are forever grateful for the care, compassion and love you all have shown throughout the years.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
