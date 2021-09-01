Barbara Jean Williams, 75, of Bradford, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Born Jan. 8, 1946, she was the daughter of Oscar Richardson and Alma Gordon Steen. Barbara was a member of the Possum Grape Church of Christ and enjoyed quilting, working in her flower garden, going to flea markets and traveling to Wisconsin, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Verniece Reese, and her parents.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Paul Williams of the home; son, Tim Williams and wife Jenny of Union Grove, Wis.; daughters, Belinda Self and husband Bobby of Weiner, and Diane Shipley of Tuckerman; brothers, Buddy Steen and wife Jennifer of Mountain Home, and Chuck Steen of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Tara Williams and husband Sy, Derek Self and wife Amanda, Oscar Williams, Will Shipley, Jeremy Fox, David Shipley and fiancé Brittany and Randy Shipley, father of Will and David; great-grandchildren, Gentrye Williams, Peyton Self, Ross Williams, Maddox Self, Drake Self; and special niece, Anna Bowen.
The family would like to thank Dierksen Hospice, especially Stacey and Michelle.
Funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Monday Aug. 30, at Dillinger Funeral Home, with burial in Coffeyville Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 29, from 5-7 p.m.
