Benjamin Dewayne Dunivan was born on Oct. 15, 1957, in Newport, to the late Morris and Inez (Lamb) Dunivan. Benjamin was called to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, surrounded by his loving family.
Benjamin was of the Christian faith. His faith was evident in his life, as he loved to serve and help others in need. He was a firefighter for the city of Newport, an EMT (both in practice and as an instructor), and an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse). He enjoyed many hobbies, such as hunting and fishing, and he was also a master gardener.
Of all of Benjamin’s hobbies and professions, the thing he loved the most was his family. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Benjamin will be forever loved and dearly missed by everyone who was blessed to know him.
Benjamin is survived by his wife, Kristin (Hix) Dunivan; his son, Aaron Dunivan (Bobby); his four daughters, Stephanie Cleary (C.C.), Amber Langston, Cheris Engler (Travis) and Brittany Dunivan; his brother, Jesse “JM” Dunivan (Katie); his sister, Tammy King (Jim); his mother-in-law, Kathy Roach; his sister-in-law, Violet Roach; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Inez Dunivan.
The family will host a memorial service at a date and time to be announced.
An online guestbook is available at www.willisfh.com.
