Benny Elijah Tharp, 83, of Newport, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 11, in Batesville.
He was born July 30, 1938, to Virgil and Dorothy (Brock) Tharp. Mr. Tharp was of the Church of Christ belief. He was a member of the Jackson County Emergency Squad. Benny enjoyed deer hunting, crossword puzzles and reading. He also enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of westerns and the Cardinals.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elouise Tharp; two brothers, Virgil Tharp and Lindsey Tharp; two sisters, Peggy Tharp Pressler and Lola Tharp Carter.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Simmons (Sammy) of Macks and Nancy Taylor of Newport; grandchildren, Heather Smith of Carencro, La., Kandace White (CJ) of Harrisburg, Corey Hebert of Carencro, La., and River Thompson of Newport; great-grandchildren, Brayden Felix, Aubree Hebert, Analeigh Hebert, Jude White and Selina White.
Visitation was Monday, Feb. 14, from 5-7 for the public.
Service was Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at Dillinger Funeral Home. Interment was in Hickman Cemetery in Bradford.
