Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Windy. Thunderstorms likely, accompanied by heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. S winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.